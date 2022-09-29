SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $540.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $343.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $328.27 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,334,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

