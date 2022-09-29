Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.90

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 739554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

