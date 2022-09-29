T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Wolfe Research

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $162.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Shares of TMUS opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.59. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

