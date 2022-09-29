Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William W. Burke bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $44,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

TCMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 1,092,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $59.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.