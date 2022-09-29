Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a growth of 1,028.2% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tailwind Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 243,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 422,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailwind Acquisition Stock Performance

TWND traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,458. Tailwind Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Tailwind Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

Further Reading

