Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.00. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 528,008 shares traded.

Talkspace Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 54.49%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

In other news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,139.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at about $3,075,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

