Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Down 77.0% in September

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tautachrome Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TTCM remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,822. Tautachrome has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Tautachrome
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tautachrome (TTCM)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Tautachrome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tautachrome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.