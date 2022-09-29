Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Down 77.0% in September

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tautachrome Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTCM remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,822. Tautachrome has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc, an early-stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. The company is also involved in KlickZie ARknet technology; KlickZie's blockchain trading currency ecosystem; and KlickZie activated digital imagery businesses.

