Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Up 68.0% in September

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 23.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at $272,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

About Taylor Devices

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.