tBTC (TBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million

tBTC (TBTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One tBTC coin can now be bought for $19,624.30 or 1.00476149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, tBTC has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. tBTC has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

tBTC Profile

tBTC was first traded on May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 332 coins. tBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@keep_project. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. tBTC’s official website is tbtc.network.

tBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC is a fully Bitcoin-backed ERC-20 token that’s trustlessly backed by and redeemable for Bitcoin (BTC). In other words, it’s a way for users to deposit their Bitcoin and mint Bitcoin tokens on Ethereum without a middleman or KYC.tBTC makes it possible for Bitcoin holders to tap into Ethereum’s growing list of decentralized finance (DeFi) DApps. For example, smart contract developers could integrate tBTC into their DApps as collateral. Thus, enabling Bitcoin holders to be able to borrow against their BTC. Or, even something as simple as Bitcoin can now be trustlessly listed on decentralized exchanges (DEXes).tBTC is an open-source project supported by groups including Keep, Summa and the Cross-Chain Group.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

