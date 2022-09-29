TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Earnings Results

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-3.10 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

SNX traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,029. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $119.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Cfra reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

