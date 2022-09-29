Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $100.40. 43,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,418. The company has a market capitalization of $227.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

