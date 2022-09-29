Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $624,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 721,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Shares of T traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.54. 813,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,376,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

