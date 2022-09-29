Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

NYSE CMI traded down $4.40 on Thursday, hitting $203.17. 4,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

