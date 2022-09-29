Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

GNTX stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 45,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,524. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

