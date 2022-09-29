Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 2.3%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.49. 4,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 124,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $169.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 224,837 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.