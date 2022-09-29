Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.21

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 18824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Telefónica Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 108,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

