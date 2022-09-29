Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.80

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 3375180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCEHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

Tencent Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Featured Articles

