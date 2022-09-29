Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.