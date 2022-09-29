Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.84. Approximately 10,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 728,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Terminix Global Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Terminix Global Company Profile
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.
