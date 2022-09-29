Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.84. Approximately 10,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 728,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 69.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

