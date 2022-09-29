TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,772. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 million, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.88.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

