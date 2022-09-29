Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $96.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares in the company, valued at $738,453.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $322,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,453.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 over the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Get Rating

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

