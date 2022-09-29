TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORTY opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

