TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,630,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

