TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $462,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

MCHP opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

