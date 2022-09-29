TFG Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 427 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 30,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $479.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $515.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

