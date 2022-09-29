TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,768,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 555,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,334,000 after buying an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

