TFG Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

