TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 216,319 shares.The stock last traded at $92.60 and had previously closed at $95.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. TheStreet cut TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.