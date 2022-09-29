TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 216,319 shares.The stock last traded at $92.60 and had previously closed at $95.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. TheStreet cut TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.
TFI International Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Articles
