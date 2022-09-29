Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS TBVPF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Thai Beverage Public has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
About Thai Beverage Public
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.