The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 685,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,023. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.