The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 685,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,023. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 351,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 115,815 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

