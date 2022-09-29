The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 209,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

VRAR stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 162,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The Glimpse Group has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Glimpse Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.