The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

HSY stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,534. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $168.72 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total transaction of $34,096,751.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,290 shares of company stock worth $88,165,733 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

