The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Boosted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SJM traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.95. 7,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,102. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.31 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

