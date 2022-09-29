The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Declares GBX 0.83 Dividend

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Mission Group Stock Performance

TMG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 45 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 97,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89. The stock has a market cap of £40.96 million and a PE ratio of 750.00. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 43.05 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.40 ($0.90). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Featured Stories

