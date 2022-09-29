The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.11). 339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.12).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
The Pebble Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,830.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 104.15.
The Pebble Group Company Profile
The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.
