The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

