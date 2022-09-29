TheStreet Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of PBA opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 185,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 91,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

