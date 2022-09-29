Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thrive Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thrive Acquisition alerts:

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Thrive Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,498. Thrive Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

About Thrive Acquisition

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thrive Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrive Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.