thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,097,600 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 2,397,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.9 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

TYEKF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.88. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

