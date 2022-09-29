Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

TLYS stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $218.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 45.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 365.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 48,030 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

