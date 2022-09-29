Time New Bank (TNB) Market Cap Tops $26.53 Million

Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $547,258.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads:”We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network”The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

