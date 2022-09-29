Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Tofutti Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

