Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.75

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 107808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

