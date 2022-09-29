Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Price Performance

Shares of TOPS stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Top Ships in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

