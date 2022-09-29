Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toshiba Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TOSYY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

