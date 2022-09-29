ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 9.1 %

TBLT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 13,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.10.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 62.73% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 831.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,392,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,028,471 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

