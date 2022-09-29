ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 9.1 %
TBLT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 13,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.10.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 62.73% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.