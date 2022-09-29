TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TRU opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $120.91.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

