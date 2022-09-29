Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.88

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travis Perkins (TVPKF)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.