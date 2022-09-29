Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 382 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 58,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7,090.9% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.51 on Thursday, hitting $333.97. The stock had a trading volume of 233,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average of $375.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.08 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

