Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $57.02. 50,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

